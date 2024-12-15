Kelly Reilly, aka Beth Dutton, Bids Instagram Farewell To Her ‘Yellowstone’ Crew Before Finale

Get out your tissues in advance of tonight’s “Yellowstone” finale, advises Kelly Reilly, who plays wild child Beth Dutton on the show.

Before tonight’s show, Reilly posted a farewell of sorts on Instagram, but didn’t allude to the spinoff reportedly planned for her and TV husband Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser.

Reilly is currently filming “Under Salt Marsh,” a Sky Original series shot in Wales. But she took time away from those duties to remember and thank all connected to her career-making show.

“Hi, I’m so deep into another role at the moment about another land worth fighting for in the UK .. but across the pond the finale is happening tonight of the show. Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years.

“Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons . I have made true life long friends . The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast . The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it.”

Reilly had a special note for the series creator. “For Taylor Sheridan who took a chance on me and continued to write her in ways I got to feel on fire as an actor . Thank you Taylor.

Thank you the audience we made it for , for being on this journey with us. We really cared about making something special for you all …Enjoy tonight, get your tissues and your 🥃✌️”