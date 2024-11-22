Kendrick Lamar has dropped a surprise album, “GNX,” and on it he’s addressing the controversy that followed after he was announced as the headlining act for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

“Used to bump ‘Tha Carter III,’ I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” Lamar raps on his intro track “wacced out murals.” The Pulitzer Prize-winning hip-hop megastar released the 12-track album Friday afternoon.

He then says in another line: “Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these (expletive) agitated/ I’m just glad it’s on their faces/ Quite frankly, plenty artist but they outdated/ Old (expletive) flows trying to convince me that you they favorite.”

His words come as a response to the drama that ensued in the hip-hop/rap community after the NFL and Lamar shared that he’d be taking the stage as its headliner, a no-brainer, seeing as how Lamar’s hit song “Not Like Us” — the rapper’s last punch at Drake during their recent beef — captivated the world over the summer.

However, while many were overjoyed with the decision, several musicians felt it was a slight to New Orleans rap legend Lil Wayne, who previously expressed a desire to perform at the big game in his hometown. Super Bowl LIX takes place in New Orleans

Back in September, Lil Wayne shared he was disappointed that he didn’t get the job.

“Forgive me for the delay … First of all, I had to get strength. I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking,” Wayne said at the time in an Instagram video. “I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that platform in my city, so that hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

In addition to speaking on upsetting Lil Wayne, Lamar also revisited his tiff with Drake by naming one of his tracks “heart pt. 6,” which continues his “heart series.” The new track’s title references Drake’s use of Lamar’s series when he dissed the Compton rapper on his “The Heart Part 6.”

Lamar released “Not Like Us,” this year on May 4, and as soon as it landed on the airwaves, it sparked a Los Angeles-based movement that included Angelenos showing pride and celebrating their city’s culture.