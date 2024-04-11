Kendrick Lamar is teaming with “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone for a new live-action comedy to be released by Paramount Pictures next year.

The film will be a summer release set to hit big screens on July 4, 2025.

The untitled project will be produced by Stone and Parker for Park County; Lamar and Dave Free for pgLang.

The last movie that Parker and Stone made was “Team America: World Police” back in 2004. That film, which lampooned jingoistic action movies, utilized marionettes in a style reminiscent of the 1960s television series “Thunderbirds.” Since 2021, though, Parker and Stone have done a series of “South Park” hour-long specials, alongside the mainline “South Park” series (which has been running since 1997, with more than 300 episodes aired).

Lamar is, of course, the American rapper and the only musician outside of the classical and jazz genres to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. In addition to acclaimed albums like “To Pimp a Butterfly” and “Damn,” he curated and produced “Black Panther: The Album,” the blockbuster record that accompanied Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film. He was also the subject of “Kendrick Lamar Live: The Big Steppers Tour,” a concert film (co-directed by Free) that appeared on Prime Video in 2022.

Other projects from Parker and Stone include stage musical “The Book of Mormon,” several video games (including the recently released “South Park: Snow Day”) and owning Casa Bonita, a Colorado Mexican restaurant that, after Parker and Stone bought the restaurant, was dubbed “The Greatest Restaurant in the World!” (They put $40 million into the restaurant and completely renovated it and also started paying the staff $30 an hour).

