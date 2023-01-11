Kerry Washington to Star, Produce Tyler Perry’s WWII Film ‘Six Triple Eight’

Netflix has revealed the ensemble cast for Tyler Perry’s upcoming World War II film “Six Triple Eight,” which will be led by Kerry Washington, who is also joining the project as an executive producer as shooting begins this week.



Starring alongside Washington is a cast that includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums and Gregg Sulkin.



“Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris and “Law & Order” veteran Sam Waterston will also star in the film with Susan Sarandon and Oprah Winfrey.

Written, directed and produced by Perry, “Six Triple Eight” tells the true story of the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion, the only WWII battalion that consisted entirely of Black women. Consisting of 855 women, the 6888th served as a wartime postal service, tasked with handling three years’ worth of undelivered letters and packages to and from U.S. soldiers. They completed the backlog in half the time they were given.



For their services in reconnecting troops with their loved ones back home, President Joe Biden signed a bill for the 6888th to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest honor, in March 2022.



Perry will adapt the screenplay from an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine. Producing alongside Perry are Nicole Avant for Her Excellency Productions; Keri Selig for Intuition Productions; Carlota Espinosa; and Angi Bones & Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. Mandalay Pictures’ Peter Guber will executive produce alongside Washington.



Washington is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts, The Lede Company and Hansen Jacobsen.