Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are set to star in an untitled, R-rated romantic comedy for Sony Pictures.

Will Gluck (“Easy A”, “Friends With Benefits”) will direct and re-write a script by Ilana Wolpert (“High School: The Musical: The Series”). Under his production company Olive Bridge Entertainment’s first look deal with Sony, Gluck is also producing alongside Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

Sweeney is executive producing through her banner Fifty-Fifty Films. Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman will EP for RK Films.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. The project marks Sweeney’s latest collaboration with the studio after recently wrapping Sony/Marvel’s “Madame Web” and signing on to star in and executive produce a “Barbarella” remake, as well as “The Registration.” The “White Lotus” and “Euphoria” actress also has the films “National Anthem,” “Reality” and “Immaculate” in the works.

Powell recently starred in “Top Gun: Maverick” and Sony’s “Devotion,” on which he also served as an executive producer. Other credits include “Apollo 10 ½,” “Hidden Figures” and the romantic comedy “Set It Up.” Next up are Richard Linklater’s “Hitman,” in which he’ll star and produce; “Deputy X;” and “Foreign Relations,” opposite Nick Jonas.

Gluck’s additional credits include “Annie” and “Peter Rabbit 2.” Among other projects, he is developing the action-comedy “End Of The World,” which he wrote with Chris Bremner and will direct. He’ll also helm “Just Dance” for Ubisoft, co-written with AC Bradley. His upcoming TV work includes an adaptation of “Chameleon: Hollywood Con Queen” with Noah Pink for Peacock, which he will direct and produce. He’s also producing the Blacklist-topping “Move On,” a sci-fi romance by Ken Kobayashi, for Sony and the live-action adaptation of “Aristocrats” for Disney.

Sweeney is repped by Paradigm, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller and imPRint. Powell is repped by CAA, The Initiative Group and Johnson Shapiro. Gluck is repped by UTA. Wolpert is repped by UTA, 3Arts and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Deadline first reported the news.