Kevin Hart Game Show Special ‘Celebrity Game Face’ Picked Up at E!

E! has picked up a new remotely produced game show special hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart, the network announced Thursday.

Set to air Monday, July 6, “Celebrity Game Face” is hosted by Hart and his wife Eniko as they host celebrity couples Terry and Rebecca Crews, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, and Joel and Sarah McHale for a socially distant game night.

Read E!’s description of the games and challenges take part in below, and watch a promo for the special above.

Also Read: Peacock Sets 'At-Home Variety Show' Featuring Seth MacFarlane, NBCU Stars

The pairs will show off their teenage dance moves in a tik “talk” challenge, feed each other a messy meal with a twist, attempt to interpret what their partners are saying while their mouths are full and race through their homes to find unexpected items to solve riddles. At the end of the night, the couples are awarded money for their charity of choice, but only one team will win the coveted “Hart of a Champion” trophy, which is a gold statue of baby Kevin Hart.

“Celebrity Game Face” is produced by Critical Content and Hartbeat Productions with Kevin Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Michael Canter serving as executive producers.