As ‘Kraven’ Hunts for Audience, Sony’s Marvel Universe Takes Final Bow for Now | Analysis

Available to WrapPRO members

“It’s really about the next ‘Spider-Man’ film,” a top talent agent tells TheWrap

Kraven the hunter Sony Universe of Marvel Characters
From Left to right: Tom Hardy as Venom, Aaron Taylor Johnson as Kraven the Hunter, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Jared Leto as Morbius, Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin, Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazón and Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall (Credit: Disney/Chris Smith for TheWrap)

The lights were on, but nobody came. At Brazil’s prestigious Comic Con Experience (CCXP) on Sunday, Sony Pictures’ surprise panel for “Kraven the Hunter” — the studio’s latest non-Spider-Man Marvel movie — played to rows of empty seats, according to an individual in attendance. There were no stars, and not that many fans. Just silence where superhero hype should have been.

The half-empty panel presentation of a $110 million budgeted antihero movie at one of the world’s largest pop culture events reflected the Sony Marvel franchise’s diminishing profile outside the mainline “Spider-Man” movies starring Tom Holland. While “Venom: The Last Dance” launched on more than 4,000 movie screens in October, “Kraven the Hunter” will debut this Friday in just 3,000 — a stark 25% reduction that signals waning confidence in Sony’s failed Marvel experiment. 

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Comments