Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac are set to star in “Flesh of the Gods,” a new thriller directed by Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”) and written by Andrew Kevin Walker (“The Killer,” “Seven”), based on a story by Cosmatos and Walker. The movie will be produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries and Oscar Isaac and Gena Konstantinakos for Mad Gene Media. The film is set to shoot later this year.

The official synopsis reads: “In glittering 80’s LA, married couple, Raoul (Oscar Isaac) and Alex (Kristen Stewart), descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm of 80’s Los Angeles. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence.”

Cosmatos, the son of George P. Cosmatos (who directed genre favorites like “Cobra,” “Leviathan” and “Tombstone”), is best known for his 2018 film “Mandy,” which starred Nicolas Cage as a man who tracks down a mysterious cult responsible for his wife’s murder. Since then he has kept a low profile, although he did contribute to Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix anthology series “Cabinet of Curiosities.” In 2022 it was announced that he had partnered with A24 for a sci-fi fantasy called “Nekrokosm.” That project is still in development, with Maegan Houang writing the script from a story concocted by herself and Cosmatos.

Walker, of course, is the screenwriter behind David Fincher’s “Seven,” “Sleepy Hollow” and more recently “The Killer,” which reteamed him with Fincher.

Stewart can currently be seen in A24’s female bodybuilder thriller “Love Lies Bleeding” and Isaac is shooting del Toro’s “Frankenstein” for Netflix, playing Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

Domestic rights for “Flesh of the Gods” are co-repped by CAA Media Finance and WME Independent, with XYZ Films handling international sales at the upcoming Marché du Film at Cannes.