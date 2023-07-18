Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia says his office is now investigating NBC Universal for trimming trees outside of its studio entrance on Lankershim blvd.

The trees were apparently trimmed over the weekend, a move members of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA say is intended to interfere with picket lines of the ongoing strike by removing shade during a heat wave. NBCUniversal denies this.

Mejia noted in a statement, posted in several tweets Tuesday afternoon, that the trimming happened “where workers, writers, and actors are exercising their right to picket,” and that these trees aren’t NBCUniversal property at all, are instead managed by the city of Los Angeles.

He also noted that businesses can apply for a permit to trim trees, but normal maintenance is conducted by a StreetsLA Urban Forestry Division crew, or as part of a Council Districts allotment of trees to trim. He also added that trees should be trimmed every 5 years, which was underscored by attached photos showing what the trees looked like before and after NBCU had the trees trimmed, which indicated the trees had not meaningfully become overgrown. You can see them at the top of the page now.

Meija did however concede that a 2019 StreetsLA audit revealed several technological and resource deficiencies that had caused severe delays in trimming cycles in parts of the city.

Earlier, the two guilds filed complaints against NBCU with the National Labor Relations Board, in which they accused the company of erecting fences around construction project adjacent to the street in order to block access to the sidewalk near the Studio gate.

“We strongly believe that the company has fulfilled our legal obligations under the National Labor Relations Act [NLRA] and we will cooperate with respect to any inquiries by the National Labor Relations Board on this issue,” NBCUniversal said in a statement. “While we understand the timing of our multi-year construction project has created challenges for demonstrators, we continue to work with public agencies to increase access.”

And addressing the trees specifically, Universal said in a statement, “We understand that the safety tree trimming of the Ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd. has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention. In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees annually at this time of year to ensure that the canopies are light ahead of the high wind season. We support the WGA and SAG’s right to demonstrate, and are working to provide some shade coverage. We continue to openly communicate with the labor leaders on-site to work together during this time.

Helen Shang, a WGA strike captain, noted that in Universal appeared to confirm in its statement that it didn’t receive a permit to trim the trees.

My favorite thing about this awful tree fiasco is that Universal admitted in the press that they and not the city pruned these LA City trees without a permit. No notes, chef's kiss, tree-mendous. https://t.co/ZUOkfMbM0l — Helen Shang, WGA strike captain 🫡 (@helenshang) July 19, 2023

For those wondering, the City Controller is the paymaster, auditor and chief accounting officer for the city of Los Angeles, with a mandate to provide transparency on city policies, operations and data.

Our Office is investigating the tree trimming that occurred outside Universal Studios where workers, writers, and actors are exercising their right to picket.



The trimmed trees are LA City managed street trees.



(Before and after photos below) pic.twitter.com/xczw0bTdh9 — LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia (@lacontroller) July 19, 2023

Trees can be trimmed by a StreetsLA Urban Forestry Division (UFD) crew as part of its trim cycle, or as part of a Council District’s trimming allotment.



A business can also obtain a permit to trim a tree. StreetsLA issues permits to businesses & conducts follow-up inspections. — LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia (@lacontroller) July 19, 2023