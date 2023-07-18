NBC, ABC, NBC, HBO

Late Night Writers Say ‘Incredible’ Support From Hosts During Strike ‘Has Helped Sustain Us’ (Video)

by | July 18, 2023 @ 4:00 PM

”It would definitely be more nerve-wracking,“ writer Sal Gentile of ”Late Night With Seth Meyers“ says

Before the writers strike — since joined by actors in Hollywood’s first double strike in 62 years — officially began, late night television hosts made a point to let their viewers know that their shows would be going dark if need be, in support of the writers. And, for the writers themselves, that support has been invaluable.

The late night crews were the very first to be affected by the strike, with every single show going into re-runs immediately as soon as it began. In what ended up being the final episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” prior to the WGA strike beginning, Meyers carved out a moment to address the circumstances, saying that he feels “very strongly that what the writers are asking for is not unreasonable.”

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and podcast host. She currently co-hosts WrapWomen's podcast, "UnWrapped." She has been interviewing your favorite actors and directors through that, and for various outlets prior to TheWrap, since 2016.

