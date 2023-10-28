Josh Androsky, a high-ranking aide to Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez, resigned after making Holocaust jokes about actress Amy Schumer on Friday.

Responding to a tweet from @TrueAnonPod joking that a concentration camp named after Schumer, who is Jewish, would be called “Da Cow,” Androsky wrote, “It’s f–ked up that you would say this about her when you know it was actually Cowschwitz.”

Androsky’s X account has since been deleted.

The origin of the joke began when the X account for the TrueAnon podcast took issue with a political cartoon Schumer posted. TrueAnon tweeted, “The Nazis named a concentration camp after her. It was called Da Cow,” in reference to Dachau, where at least 30,000 people were killed during the Holocaust.

Androsky’s own so-called joke was a reference to the concentration camp Auschwitz, where 1.1 million people were killed.

Androsky worked as a senior advisor to Soto-Martínez, who released a statement about the comments on Friday. “The social media posts made by my staffer earlier today were disturbing and reprehensible,” he said. “With antisemitism on the rise in recent years and especially in recent weeks, cracking jokes about the holocaust isn’t just disgusting, it’s dangerous.”

“These antisemitic and misogynistic posts sickened me, and I have accepted his resignation effective immediately,” he concluded.

Mayor Kim Bass also commented, “The antisemitic and misogynistic comments made today were reprehensible, disgusting and dangerous and in no way represent the city family. Especially now, City Hall must be a beacon of hope, not hate. I’m glad the staffer responsible has resigned.”

Schumer has been outspoke since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks against Israeli civilians. In recent weeks, she posted about “being ridiculed for being Jewish by the students and parents alike” as a child.

She has also angered some after posting a political cartoon that read in part “Gazans rape Jewish girls only in self-defense.” Schumer deleted the post and explained in part, “Hamas terrorists are who I’m talking about. No Gazans. Sorry I posted something that was hurtful to them. I’ll be more careful.”

Schumer has not publicly commented on the controversy involving Androsky’s resignation.