LA Dodgers Beat NY Yankees in 5 Games for 8th World Series Title

If you’re in Los Angeles, you’re likely reading this with deafened ears, as the LA Dodgers have defeated the NY Yankees to secure their 8th World Series title.

The Dodgers clinched the victory in game 5, handing defeat to the Yankees at Yankee Stadium 7-6.

Game five probably should have come with Ativan for LA fans, as the Yankees managed a 5-0 lead they maintained until the 6th inning. The Dodgers caught up with the help of a 2-run home run by Freddie Freeman and headed into the 9th inning were up 7-6. And the rest you know.

See some highlights below:

LA Mayor Karen Bass celebrated the victory in a statement Wednesday night.

“Tonight, we showed the world that Los Angeles is made of champions. On behalf of our entire city, I want to express our pride and heartfelt congratulations to the Dodgers – to the players and their families, the coaches, the trainers, the front office, and everyone who had a hand in making history tonight. Every night, each of you exemplified the very best of our city and put greatness on display,” she said.

Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie were on hand for each night of the World Series. “That was one of the most exciting World Series games I’ve seen or been apart of! It left me breathless, and it was just Game 1! 🤩,” Johnson wrote in a post shared on Instagram following the first game.

The first game of the Series began as a pitching battle between Jack Flaherty and Gerrit Cole and culminated in a 10th inning after the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the 9th. The possibility of pulling ahead briefly dazzled the Yankees in the top of the 9th after Gleyber Torres hit a ball well into center field, but a charge of fan interference sent him back to second base instead of all the way home. Freddie Freeman ultimately hit the first walk-off grand slam in the history of the entire World Series, which propelled the Dodgers to a decisive 6-3 win.

The teams returned to Dodger Stadium for the second game on Oct. 27. The hometown crowd was exhilarated by both teams’ early scoring and the Dodgers’ back-to-back home runs in the third inning, after both Teosscar and Freeman helped the team pull ahead 4-1.

Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto also had an exceptional game — he only allowed one hit — and stayed on the mound until the 7th inning. The Yankees attempted to rally late in the game, but the Dodgers were ultimately triumphant.

The Dodgers proved relentless two nights later at Yankee Stadium as they again bested the Yankees. Both an injured Shohei Otani and Freeman supplied the team with runs and Mookie Betts hit in Tommy Edman for a 3-0 lead before the third inning’s conclusion. Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler also threw an incredible five scoreless innings.

The Yankees again attempted a late-game rally, but it wasn’t enough to come back from defeat and the game ended 4-2 in the Dodgers’ favor.

The fourth game of the World Series was appropriately dramatic. In the bottom of the first inning a fan reached into Mookie Betts’ glove to snag his caught Gleyber Torres-hit ball, which prompted an immediate reaction from Betts (Torres was still called out and the fan was ejected from the game). The Yankees went scoreless until the bottom of the 2nd after Anthony Volpe made it home after third base coach Luis Rojas held him back from scoring earlier.

Volpe changed the tide of the game in the bottom of the 3rd after he sent a monster hit over the right field wall and brought in four runs to boot, making the score 5-2 in favor of the Yankees.

The Dodgers staged a small comeback in the 5th after Will Smith hit a home run over the right field wall and Tommy Edman scored off a hit from Freeman, but the score held 6-4 (Yankees) through the 8th inning.