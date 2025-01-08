LA Wildfires Day 2: Images of Turmoil, Teamwork and Devastation Across the City | Photos

Fires spread east overnight as LAFD’s containment efforts appeared futile amid historic winds

David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images
Extreme Santa Ana winds continued to whip three major wildfires in the Los Angeles area Wednesday morning, with 80 mph gusts spreading destruction in the Palisades, Altadena and Pasadena, and to the north near Sylmar. Officials said more than 1,000 homes, businesses, schools and other buildings had burned, and two deaths were reported overnight.

As firefighters continued their efforts against the raging blazes and historic winds, neighbors in impacted areas came together to assist in the ways that they could — some even taking garden hoses to the encroaching flame.

The region’s most destructive wildfires in memory had claimed more than 3,000 acres in the celebrity enclave of the Pacific Palisades; the Eaton fire burned more than 2,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena, where the fatalities were reported; and the Hurst fire near Sylmar, where 500 acres were burning at the foot of the Angeles National Forest.

Get an on-the-ground look at the rapidly spreading wildfires and the damages left behind in TheWrap’s photo gallery below.

David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images
A helicopter douses the flame as a firefighter looks on.

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area
CDavid Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

A home left in ruins.

The sky glows orange as the Eaton Fire moves through the area on Jan. 8. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A home burns during the Eaton fire. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

An Eaton resident resorts to using a garden hose to combat the encroaching fire. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Samuel Girma runs to get another hose as he helps try to prevent a home from catching fire during the Eaton Fire. (Credit: Robert Gauthier/Getty Images)
Robert Gauthier/Getty Images)


An Eaton resident stands atop a roof to spray the fire with a garden hose.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Torrance Firefighters are seen gearing up to fight the Palisades Fire. (Credit: Anadolu/Getty Images)
Anadolu/Getty Images

Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Super Scooper drops ocean water on a hillside as the Palisades fire rages on in Pacific Palisades.

The Eaton Fire in Altadena, California on Jan. 8 (Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images)
Robyn Beck/Getty Images

A firefighter sprays water as a home burns during the Eaton Fire. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Smoke from the Palisades Fire is seen from Point Dume (Credit: Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
Apu Gomes/Getty Images

Homes burn during the Eaton Fire on Jan. 8 (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

A sign is seen near a hillside that burned during the Palisades Fire on Jan. 7 (Credit: Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

