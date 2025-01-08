Wildfire Video Shows Devastating Destruction North of Sunset, Homes Decimated

Nearly 24 hours since the first flames ignited in the devastating Pacific Palisades fire, scenes from the affluent neighborhood resemble an apocalyptic war zone.

Video obtained by TheWrap depicts blocks of the Palisades neighborhood north of Sunset Boulevard completely destroyed by unrelenting fires, fueled by the strongest Santa Ana winds in a decade. Many are made unrecognizable, ash-covered and tattered with debris as the winds and fire continue well into the day.

While many houses are a shell of what they once were, engulfed in smoke, some residences in the area are still actively in flames. Homes, apartments and businesses are damaged far beyond repair.

Officials said more than 1,000 homes, businesses, schools and other buildings had burned, and two deaths were reported in the fires overnight.

More video from the scene looks reminiscent of a war-stricken territory with power lines down, decimated buildings and now empty lots strewn with damage and blown out with debris.

This is what's left of #PacificPalisades: The mall remains, but much of the area is devastated—homes, apartment complexes, and businesses are gone.



The Rick Caruso-owned Palisades Village shopping mall has remained untouched, but much of the area is unrecognizable and completely devastated.

Since 10:30 a.m. Tuesday over 5,000 acres of land in the Palisades have been burned with over a thousand structures destroyed. As the winds continue to persist throughout L.A. County, new fires have sparked in Eaton Canyon, Sylmar and the Sepulveda Basin.

Mountain gusts reached up to 70 to 90 mph Wednesday morning, and they are not expected to decrease until early evening Wednesday.