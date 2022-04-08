One of the men accused of being involved in the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker has mistakenly been released from prison.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was inadvertently released on Wednesday “due to a clerical error” after attending a court proceeding at the Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Center one day prior, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Jackson was charged with robbery and attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, second degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. According to booking records, his case was dismissed on Tuesday, though it’s unclear why.

“The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody,” the LASD statement said.

Jackson is one of five men who were arrested last year connection with the robbery of Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs as well as the shooting of her dog walker, Ryan Fischer.

Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot on Feb. 24 while walking three of the star’s bulldogs while she was in Italy filming a movie. Two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken in the incident, but were later found unharmed and returned to Gaga. Fischer was listed in critical condition following the attack.

Following the attack, Gaga released a statement (via People, which first reported the arrests) about Fischer’s heroics as he fought to protect the dogs.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” Gaga wrote. “You’re forever a hero.”

Several months later, Fischer spoke out about the attacks during an interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings.” He explained that he was in a “good space mentally,” adding that he planned to seek further treatment through retreat centers and trauma programs.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.