Lamorne Morris Jokes Tyler Perry’s Madea Is the Only Other Black Woman to Make as Much as Kamala Harris in 2 Days | Video

This week’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Lamorne Morris is very impressed by the huge haul Kamala Harris has made in the two days since Joe Biden dropped out and endorsed her as his replacement on the Democratic presidential ticket.

And with good reason — Harris set a new 24 hour fundraising record, receiving $100 million, mostly from small grassroots donors in the day after Biden dropped out. And before 48 hours elapsed she received enough pledged donations to secure her nomination, which avoids a contested convention.

“Now Kamala Harris was in Milwaukee today for her first official rally,” Morris said as he started to tell the “JKL” audience about it. “Yeah, that’s right. Yeah. Pretty big deal. She’s already won the support of enough delegates to secure the nomination, and she raised more than a hundred million dollars in the first 36 hours of her campaign.”

“Yeah. Pretty good. Now there’s only one other black woman who’s made that much money in a weekend. And that woman’s name is,” Morris said, pausing before an image of Tyler Perry’s Madea appeared onscreen.

“Tyler Perry. Yeah. That boy made a lot of money. Yeah,” Morris said.

But for those curious, this is of course an exaggeration. While Tyler Perry’s films have been very profitable, they tend to make healthy earnings relative to their budget. His highest grossing film is 2009’s “Madea Goes to Jail,” which earned $90 million worldwide off a $17 million budget. That’s an incredible return, and to be clear Perry is one of the most consistently successful and profitable filmmakers of this century. But no, he has never racked up $100 million in a single weekend.

Meanwhile, Morris also talked about the weird right wing conspiracy theory that Joe Biden is either dead or incapacitated in some way, and Democrats are conspiring to hide this.

“And now that Joe Biden’s out of the race, there all kinds of crazy conspiracy theories going on. You know, the newest one is that people actually think that this man is dead,” Morris said.

“Let me tell you something. Trust me if Joe Biden were dead, I – Lamorne Morris would’ve heard about it – cause after all, I am the director of the North Hollywood chapter of the Illuminati,” he joked.

