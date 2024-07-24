Stephen Colbert Offers Trump Advice for Being Admired Like Biden: ‘All You Have to Do Is Drop Out’ | Video

In his monologue on Tuesday, Stephen Colbert argued, “you can tell that Biden dropping out was a good decision for Democrats, because Trump hates it.”

As evidence, Colbert read through some of the convicted felon/former president’s statements since Joe Biden dropped out, including Trump’s clear anger that Biden is being celebrated after doing so. But “The Late Show” host decided to help Trump out with some advice for how he could be as widely praised as the current president — just do the same thing.

Colbert inched into the topic by quoting from several of Trump’s recent Truth Social posts, starting with his embarrassing whine, “Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud?” because he’s no longer running against Biden.

Colbert assumed his Trump impression as he read the post, then added, “If anybody’s looking to purchase about 50,000 ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ t-shirts, give me a call. For every box sold, I’ll throw in one classified document.”

Colbert noted how Trump also took multiple potshots at Biden’s age, making the same joke two days in a row that Biden wouldn’t remember that he dropped out of the presidential race.

“Do you remember making that joke yesterday?” Colbert sarcastically mused, before slipping back into his Trump impression. “Joe Biden’s memory is so bad he doesn’t remember what he just said. And Joe Biden’s memory is so bad he doesn’t remember what he just said. And when you think about it, folks, it just occurred to me, Joe Biden’s memory is so bad.”

“One reason Trump might be upset about Biden dropping out is that he does not have a good line of attack against Harris,” Colbert continued. “The best he has so far is this weird nickname you trotted out a couple of weeks ago.” At that, Colbert played a clip from a Trump rally where he tried to introduce the nickname “Laffin’ Kamala,” even going so far as to spell it out for his audience.

“Laughing Kamala, laughing. Kamala experiencing joy like a total freak. Capable, they call her ‘capable of human emotion Harris, the not dead inside Veep.’ She’s not at all sad, folks, and we all know that is sad,” Colbert said in his Trump impression voice.

Then he got to how Trump is “jealous of how everyone’s talking about Joe Biden’s patriotic and selfless sacrifice for the greater good,” at which point Colbert read a whining post from Trump: “Wow, just watching the fake news, and they’re doing their very best to turn the worst president in the history of our country, into a brilliant and heroic leader.”

“Well, Donald, if you really want to steal his thunder, all you have to do is drop out. Wow. Just imagine. Just imagine, just imagine, imagine how mad that would make the Democrats,” Colbert added.

