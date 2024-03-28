Larry David eviscerated Donald Trump in an upcoming interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, telling the “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” host that the former president is a “little baby” who’s “thrown 250 years of democracy out the window.”

The interview is scheduled to air in full on Friday.

The preview clip, released by the news network and making the rounds on social media Wednesday, begins with Wallace asking the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” maestro, “So how much has the whole 2020 election and everything that has flowed from it pissed you off?”

David saw the opportunity and he took it, laying into the former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee with an energetic wrath we rarely see from the — famously curmudgeonly — comedian.

Notably, David never said Trump by name, but it’s apparent who he’s referring to.

“I mean, you can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby that he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of an election,” David said. “I mean, it’s so crazy.”

He then called the embattled politician, who refers to the convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionists as “hostages” and “patriots” in their attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, “a sociopath.”

“He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost, he knows he lost,” David continued. “And look how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn’t lose. It’s — he’s such a sick man. He’s so sick.”

True to form, the “Seinfeld” cocreator couldn’t help but get in a punchline.

“Anyway, no, it hasn’t impacted me at all,” he quipped.

Watch the interview clip below.

Larry David on Trump: He’s such a little baby that he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results.. He's such a sociopath. He's so insane. He just couldn't admit to losing. And we know he lost. He knows he lost.. He’s a such a sick man pic.twitter.com/yBU010GkQ8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2024

Larry David’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” interview streams Friday on Max.