CBS Analyst John Dickerson Fantasizes How Trump’s Presidency Might Lead to a ‘Working Democracy’ That Makes Lives Better | Video

CBS’ John Dickerson fantasized on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” about a silver lining to Trump’s incoming presidency.

Dickerson – the chief political analyst for CBS News – was initially asked who the leader of the Democratic Party is, now that President Joe Biden is on his way out of the White House and Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election. He told Colbert that the race to figure that out might bring back a “working democracy” to America.

“I think it’s a footrace to try and figure out who’s going to speak for the party. Bernie Sanders, I don’t know if you saw it, issued a scathing press release that basically said, ‘Yeah, the Democratic Party has ignored working people, and so, of course this is the outcome that would happen.’”

He continued, “And just if you want to fantasize for me for a moment about a working democracy and the way it would work, is imagine how great it would be if the two parties had a real fight in the political structure over how to make lives better for people who aren’t born into privilege so that they can achieve the American dream through the roots of opportunity — many of which have been closed down, colleges more expensive, costs of health care have risen faster than regular inflation. Like, a massive competition to get and help those voters, that would be great.”

Colbert opened his show Wednesday saying “if you watch the show regularly, I’m guessing you’re not doing great. Yeah. Me neither.” He added that he was glad to be spending the upsetting post-Election Day with the audience.

“You know, today some people said to me, sorry I have to do a show tonight, which is nice of them to say, but I don’t have to do a show. I get to do a show tonight,” he continued. “I’m so grateful to be with all of these talented people, those people over here, those people that you’ll never see with the audience, and [in] the Ed Sullivan with you [and the people at home.

“Because especially at times like this, what do we most want? To be not alone,” Colbert continued. “So thanks for being here. We’re going to do a comedy show. It’s a comedy show. We’ll do some jokes in just a minute, because that’s what we do. And I’ll let you in on a little secret. No one gets into this business because everything in their life worked out great. So we’re built for rough roads. You guys ready?”

