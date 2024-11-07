‘Pod Save America’ Host Jon Lovett Jokes Kamala Harris Should Incite a ‘Liberal’ Jan. 6: ‘I Have Questions!’

“Pod Save America” co-host Jon Lovett isn’t taking Donald Trump’s presidential win sitting down. He joked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday that Kamala Harris could and should spark up a “liberal” Jan. 6 insurrection to contest the result.

Lovett joined the rest of his “Pod Save America” hosts Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor along with Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday to unpack the 2024 election and Trump’s victory over Harris. He sided against his fellow hosts and joked that because she has to certify the election, she should have “courage” and follow in Trump’s footsteps.

Shortly into the interview, Vietor told Kimmel, “I don’t think anyone wants a liberal Jan. 6” — to which Lovett quickly deadpanned, “Speak for yourself, Tommy.”

“If Kamala Harris shows some courage, Kamala Harris could be president,” Lovett joked. “She is vice president – it’s her job to certify the election and I have questions about what I’ve seen in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan. I just think we need to open it up for a discussion to at least find out what the hell is going on.”

The hosts walked onto the show toting glasses of whiskey – as well as the bottle – and joked that they agreed to this interview before the election when they thought the outcome was going to be different. Kimmel asked them how the polling numbers could again get things so wrong, and Lovett said in the grand scheme, this time they weren’t way off base.

“This was one of the many likely outcomes,” he said. “We’re just living in the one we were hoping wouldn’t happen, so we’re combing through the information and looking for ways in the days before the election to validate feeling hopeful.”

He continued, “Plus, we were feeling hopeful because we felt like Kamala Harris was closing in a really strong way and Donald Trump was meandering around the stage talking about killing various enemies. We thought, ‘Well, that’s a good sign, that’s what you hope to see.’ But it turns out it wasn’t enough, and so here we are.”

Harris conceded the election to Trump on Wednesday afternoon in front of her alma mater, Howard University. In the hopeful speech, the vice president explained she was conceding the election, but not “the fight that fueled this campaign.”

“My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” she said from Washington, D.C. “But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

