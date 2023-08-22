“People Puzzler,” the Leah Remini-hosted game show from the Game Show Network, has scored a syndication deal across over 90% of the U.S., Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury announced Tuesday.

The competition series, inspired by People’s pop culture-centric crossword puzzles, will debut this fall on market stations belonging to Fox, CBS, Nexstar, Scripps, Hearst, Gray and Sinclair, among others. Premiering on Monday, Sept. 11, Fox’s WWOR New York has slotted “People Puzzler” for 6 p.m. ET on weeknights.

Combining pop culture with fun facts, “People Puzzler” challenges three contestants to put their smarts to the test in a three-round battle, before the contestant with the highest score has the opportunity to win a cash prize in the “Fast Puzzle Bonus Round.”

“This hit game on GSN makes it a proven performer with over 300 episodes. Having generated strong household ratings and adult 25-54 demos, and offering viewers a fan favorite with Leah as host, ‘People Puzzler’ has deservedly earned its place on stations’ fall schedules,” Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a joint statement.

With 325 episodes across the first three seasons of the game show, Game Show Network touts “People Puzzler” as one of its top-rated original series. “People Puzzler” is produced by Game Show Enterprises, Start Entertainment and People, a subsidiary of Dotdash Meredith.

Remini serves as an executive producer for the show alongside Rane Laymance, as well as Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini, who executive produce for Start Entertainment, and Rachel Feinberg, who EPs for Dotdash Meredith.

In addition to hosting “People Puzzler,” Remini previously starred as Carrie Heffernan on CBS comedy “The King of Queens.” She also created and produced docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.” Recently appearing as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance,” Remini has been recognized with two Emmy Awards as well as one Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host.