In an open letter published Wednesday on the website The Underground Bunker, Leah Remini differed strongly with the largely positive reaction people had to Tom Cruise’s recent caught-on-tape rant about COVID safety measures. Instead, the actress argued that the outburst was an example of what she claims is Cruise’s “abusive” personality, and argued that his behavior connects back to the Church of Scientology of which she is one of the most prominent critics.

On Tuesday, audio secretly recorded on the set of the latest “Mission: Impossible” film, in which Cruise screamed at the London-based film crew for breaking COVID-19 protocols. In his tirade, Cruise (who also serves a producer on the film) reminds them that what they’re doing on set is a model that Hollywood is looking up to — and that they better not screw things up. If the leak was intended to damage Cruise’s public reputation, it had the opposite effect as a ton of people in and out of Hollywood agreed with him. We are, after all, in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 Americans.

Remini however said she is unconvinced and that in her view, “anything you see coming from Scientology and Scientologists, such as mask wearing and supposedly humanitarian efforts, is just a show. It’s for public relations reasons only.”

Remini said also that what people heard in the rant was Cruise’s “true personality. He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom. This was the same reaction Tom gave his household staff when they did not have the right ingredients for him to make chocolate chip cookies. This is the same type of tirade Tom launched into when an assistant had the audacity to serve him a drink in a chipped mug.”

Remini then reiterated a familiar list of accusations against Cruise and the leadership of Scientology; Cruise and the Church have consistently denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

“Tom does not care about the families of his crew; this is all for publicity. Tom does not believe in family values. I mean, how anyone is falling for this is just mindblowing,” Remini continued. “I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it. Hearing a rich actor with enormous power address his crew in this way is a sign of weakness and a deeply troubled person. This is not just a rant of another asshole actor. Tom Cruise pretending that he cares is why a few have called him out. They know this is a publicity stunt, they know what Tom really is and what Tom really believes. Tom believes in the destruction of family if a member decides to leave Scientology. Tom belongs to a cult that forbids victims of pedophiles to report to the police, Tom belongs to a cult that forbids victims of rape report their crimes or abuse… and if they do, his cult says their lives should be destroyed for doing so.”

Remini also claimed that Cruise “has a history of being abusive to his inner circle, including the abuse of neglecting his own daughter, Suri.”

Representatives for Cruise and for the Church of Scientology did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

Read the whole thing here.