Happy Life Day! ‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ Ordered at Disney+

Disney+ has ordered “The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” an event that will bring fans to Chewbacca’s homeworld of Kashyyyk for “a Wookiee-sized celebration of the galaxy’s most cheerful and magical holiday, Life Day.”

The special launches Tuesday, Nov. 17 and will follow Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids as the reunite for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the widely panned 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.”

More to come…