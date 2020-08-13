Happy Life Day! ‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ Ordered at Disney+

Disney+ has ordered “The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” an event that will bring fans to Chewbacca’s homeworld of Kashyyyk for “a Wookiee-sized celebration” of Life Day, “the galaxy’s most cheerful and magical holiday.”

The special will follow Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids as they reunite for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the widely panned 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” Disney+ will launch the “The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the day “Star Wars” fans observe as Life Day.

Here’s the full synopsis for the special, courtesy of Disney+:

Directly following the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Also Read: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Spinoff 'Bad Batch' Set at Disney+

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. The special was directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producers.

On Sept. 1, Disney will release of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, which was “designed in concert with the development and production of the show and features holiday-themed characters from the special,” as well as the “LEGO Star Wars Holiday” sticker book.