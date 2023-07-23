Slash, Jennifer Lopez and Jason Momoa (Photo credit: Getty Images) If there’s any zodiac sign that was made to be a star it’s Leo, and it’s officially the start of their season. They’re glamorous, a little bossy and enormously generous. Leos sometimes can seem intimidating because of their boundless courage and effortless charm. And while they are known for their diva-like personas, they won’t let just anyone see it. When you’re welcomed into their pride, they’ll be the your best person to vent to and the person you go to to get sound advice. But don’t cross them. It truly takes a lot to get under the fur of a Leo, as they’re usually minding their own business and staying in the lane that pays them. However, they won’t hesitate to crank that purr up to a roar if they feel threatened. They don’t always seek to be in charge, they organically land in boss-type roles because of their natural leadership skills. Their love language is gifts, travel and attention, and they want anyone they love to give them that same type of love right back. The Leo season is recognized from July 23 to Aug. 22. The sign is represented by the lion, it’s a fixed sign and is one of the three fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius). Here are some of Hollywood’s most famous Leos.

Slash (Photo credit: Getty Images) Slash – July 23 British-American musician Saul “Slash” Hudson kicks off Leo season. The rocker was born on July 23, 1965. Read Next

Every Record ‘Barbie’ Has Broken at the Box Office Other stars who share his birthday are Michelle Williams (the singer), Marlon Wayans, Daniel Radcliffe and Woody Harrelson.

Jennifer Lopez (Photo credit: Getty Images) Jennifer Lopez – July 24 Bronx born singer-actress, Jennifer Lopez, was born on July 24, 1969. She is best known for her films “The Mother,” “Selena” and “Enough.” Rose Byrne, Rick Fox and Elizabeth Ross also have the same birthday as J. Lo.

Matt LeBlanc (Photo credit: Getty Images) Matt LeBlanc – July 25 Read Next

15 Must-Watch Movies About Strikes and Unionizing, From 'Newsies' to 'Norma Rae' (Photos) “Friends” actor Matt LeBlanc was born on July 25, 1967. Reality star Jackie Christie was also born on July 25.

Sandra Bullock (Photo credit: Getty Images) Sandra Bullock – July 26 Academy and Golden Globe award-winning actress Sandra Bullock was born on July 26, 1964. Helen Mirren, Mick Jagger, Jason Statham, Kate Beckinsale, Joe Jackson and Chris Harrison were also born on July 26. Read Next

SDCC 2023 Became a Barbie World, Thanks to Cosplayers (Photos)

John David Washington (Photo credit: Getty Images) John David Washington – July 28 John David Washington, son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington and star of “Malcolm & Marie,” “Tenet” and the upcoming film “The Creator,” was born on July 28, 1984. Stars who have the same birthday are GloRilla, Elizabeth Berkley and Soulja Boy.

Ken Burns (Photo credit: Getty Images) Ken Burns July 29 Filmmaker Ken Burns, known for history-centered documentary films such as “The Civil War,” “The War” and “The U.S. and the Holocaust, was born July 29, 1953. Read Next

Party Report: The Best Comic-Con Parties of 2023 (Photos) Rapper Kaliii also has the same birthday.

Vivica A. Fox (Photo credit: Getty Images) Vivica A. Fox – July 30 From “Two Can Play That Game,” “Kill Bill,” “Set It Off” and more, Vivica A. Fox’s Hollywood career spans over three decades, beginning her career as a TV host on “Soul Train.” She was born on July 30, 1964. There are a slew of Leo folks who also share Fox’s birthday, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Laurence Fishburne, Lisa Kudrow, Yvonne Strahovski, Hilary Swank, Joey King, Terry Crews, Gina Rodriguez, Christopher Nolan and Tammy Rivera.

B.J. Novak (Photo credit: Getty Images) B. J. Novak – July 31 Read Next

The Best Cosplay at Comic-Con 2023 (Photos) Many know him as the feisty and slick intern from “The Office,” but he’s also had roles in several films, including “Inglourious Basterds,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and more. B.J. Novak was born on July 31, 1979. Lil Uzi Vert, J.K. Rowling, Mark Cuban and Wesley Snipes were also born on this day.

Jason Momoa (Photo credit: Getty Images) Jason Momoa – Aug. 1 “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa was born on August 1, 1979. Late rapper Coolio was also born on Aug. 1. Read Next

'Barbie' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Which Barbie and Ken?

Wes Craven (Photo credit: Getty Images) Wes Craven – Aug. 2 Longtime “Scream” director Wes Craven was born on August 2, 1939. Kevin Smith, Jabari Banks, Edward Furlong and James Baldwin were also born on Aug. 2.

Martha Stewart (Photo credit: Getty Images) Martha Stewart – Aug. 3 Retail business woman, writer and TV personality Martha Stewart was born on August 3, 1941. Read Next

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 3 Cast and Character Guide (Photos) Tony Bennett and Michael Ealy share the same birthday as Stewart.

Daniel Dae Kim (Getty Images) Daniel Dae Kim – Aug. 4 Daniel Dae Kim, who starred in “Lost” and “New Amsterdam” was born on August 4, 1968. There are many other famous folk who were also born on the fourth of August, including Barack Obama, Meghan Markle, Louis Armstrong, Greta Gerwig, Bobby Shmurda, Jackie Aina, Rich Dollaz and Billy Bob Thornton.

Getty Images Jesse Williams – Aug. 5 Read Next

At Netflix Picket, Smiles in Short Supply for Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Silverman and More (Photos) Producer and “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Jesse Williams was born on August 5, 1981. Studio executive and filmmaker James Gunn shares the same birthday as Williams.

Getty Images Lucille Ball – Aug. 6 Actress, comedian and producer Lucille Ball is a five-time Emmy winner who is best known as the star of her sitcom “I Love Lucy.” She was born on August 6, 1911. Michelle Yeoh, Leslie Odom, Vera Famiga, and Andy Warhol were also born on Aug. 6. Read Next

SAG-AFTRA Strike: Famous Faces and Head-Turning Signs at the Picket Lines

Wayne Knight (Photo credit: Getty Images) Wayne Knight – Aug. 7 Wayne Knight famously played Newman on the hit comedy series “Seinfeld,” and also starred in “Jurassic Park,” the same year the show premiered. Knight was born August 7, 1955. Charlize Theron, David Mann, Billie Burke and David Duchony also were born on Aug. 7.

Meagan Good (Photo credit: Getty Images) Meagan Good – Aug. 8 Meagan Good made her acting debut in the 1995 classic “Friday,” and since then she’s starred in shows and films like “The Intruder,” “Harlem,” “Think Like a Man” and “Stomp the Yard.” Doechii, Countess Vaughn, Dustin Hoffman, Kim Chi and JC Chasez were also born on Aug. 7

Whitney Houston (Photo credit: Getty Images Whitney Houston – Aug. 9 Whitney Houston, known as “The Voice,” was a Grammy-winning singer who starred in several films, including “Cinderella,” “Waiting to Exhale,” “The Preacher’s Wife” and more. Anna Kendrick, Bill Skarsgard, King Von and Gillian Anderson also have the same birthday.

Antonio Banderas (Photo credit: Getty Images) Antonio Banderas – Aug. 10 The beloved actor behind “Zorro,” Antonio Banderas, was born August 10, 1960. June Shannon, Jacob Lattimore, Kylie Jenner, Rosanna Arquette, Rickey Smiley and Jimmy Dean were also born on Aug. 10.

Viola Davis (Photo credit: Getty Images Viola Davis – Aug. 11 Viola Davis, seen in hit films “The Woman King” and “Fences,” celebrates her birthday on Aug. 11. She was born in 1965. Tierra Whack, Chris Hemsworth, Hulk Hogan and Joe Rogan have the same birthday.

Yvette Nicole Brown (Photo credit: Getty Images) Born on August 12, 1971, Yvette Nicole Brown is best known for her roles in “Act Your Age” and “Community.” Other famous folk who share this birthday are LaKeith Stanfield, Malaysia Pargo and Sir-Mix-a-Lot.

Alfred Hitchcock (Photo credit: Getty Images) Alfred Hitchcock – Aug. 13 Dubbed the “Master of Suspense” for his large catalog of horror films, like “The Birds” and “Psycho,” Alfred Hitchcock was born on August 13, 1899. John Slattery and Sebastian Stan were also born on this day.

Steve Martin (Photo credit: Getty Images) Steve Martin – Aug. 14 His first prominent role was in a 1977 short titled “The Absent-Minded Waiter.” From then, Steve Martin, who was born on August 14, 1945, starred in several projects, including “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Father of the Bride,” “Pink Panther” and more. His fellow Aug. 14 siblings are Halle Berry, Mila Kunis, Marsai Martin and Princess Love.

Nipsey Hussle (Photo credit: Getty Images) Nipsey Hussle – Aug. 15 Late Grammy award-winning rapper, and businessman, Nipsey Hussle was born on August 15, 1985. “Grinding All My Life,” “Hussle & Motivate” and “Ocean Views” are some of his best hits. Jennifer Lawrence, Debra Messing, Anthony Anderson, Ben Affleck, Joe Jonas and Chief Keef were also born on Aug. 15.

Getty Images Taika Waititi – Aug. 16 New Zealand filmmaker, actor and comedian Taika Waititi won an Oscar in 2020 for his movie “Jojo Rabbit, becoming the first person of indigenous descent to win an Academy Award for writing. He was born on August 16, 1975. Steve Carell, Angela Bassett, Madonna, Young Thug, Cameron Monaghan and James Cameron were born on this day.

Getty Images Robert de Niro – Aug. 17 With an over 50-year-long acting career, some of Robert de Niro’s best films include “Goodfellas,” “Taxi Driver,” Heat,” “The Godfather” and more. He was born on August 17, 1943. Joyner Lucas, Sean Penn and Tammy Townsend were born on Aug. 17 as well.

Getty Images Edward Norton – Aug. 18 “Fight Club” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star Edward Norton was born on August 18, 1969. Parker-McKenna Posey is Norton’s birthday twin.

Romeo Miller (Photo credit: Getty Images) Romeo Miller – Aug. 19 Rapper, actor and TV personality Romeo Miller was born August 19, 1989. Other notable people born on this day are Matthew Perry, John Stamos, Bill Clinton, Coco Chanel, Fat Joe and Nate Dogg.

Ke Huy Quan (Photo credit: Getty Images) Ke Huy Quan – Aug. 20 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Goonies” actor Ke Huy Quan was born on August 20, 1970. Amy Adams, Demi Lovato, Andrew Garfield, Al Roker and Isaac Hayes were born on Aug. 20 as well.

Loretta Devine (Photo credit: Getty Images) From “Waiting to Exhale,” “This Christmas” and “Being Mary Jane,” actress Loretta Devine’s acting career spans over two decades. She was born August 21, 1949. Joe Gorga, Hayden Panettiere, Kelis, Kenny Rogers, Tarek El Moussa and Kim Cattrall also share the same birthday.