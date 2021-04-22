Les McKeown, Bay City Rollers Lead Singer, Dies at 65

Les McKeown, the Scottish lead singer of the ’70s pop rock band Bay City Rollers, has died. He was 65.

McKeown’s passing was announced through his Twitter page on Thursday, with his family Keiko and Jubei McKeown saying he died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, April 20.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown,” read the message. “We are currently making arrangements for his funeral and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss.”

McKeown formed Bay City Rollers in 1973 and hit the pop charts behind their first single “Remember,” which topped out at No. 6 on the UK charts. The band was known for their hooky, bubblegum pop tracks in the vein of bands like The Partridge Family, and their Scottish good looks didn’t hurt with teen girl fans either.

The band’s best known songs included “Bye, Bye Baby” and “Give A Little Love,” which both hit No. 1 in the UK, before finally scoring a major hit in the U.S. behind “Saturday Night.” Between 1975 and 1978, the band played sold out gigs in the U.S., Japan, Britain, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

Les McKeown left the band in 1978, which led the band to change its name to just The Rollers and recruit a new singer, but they quickly fizzled out. McKeown reunited for a series of reunion shows in 1982, then recorded an album, 1985’s “Breakout,” that would be their first studio LP in seven years.

McKeown even continued touring with Bay City Rollers to this day and had a series of tour dates lined up for this summer.