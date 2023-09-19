’Lil Cinephile Launches New Trilogy of Children’s Books About Yakuza Movies, Spaghetti Westerns and Musicals (Exclusive)

The “My First Movie” book series is set to expand this December

MLC Vol 2
'Lil Cinephile

’Lil Cinephile is expanding its “My First Movie” book series with an all-new trilogy of children’s board books, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“My First Spaghetti Western,” “My First Hollywood Musical” and “My First Yakuza Movie” will be available to order at the official website of the creators behind Cinephile: A Card Game, along with select independent retailers, to ship in December. All orders beyond the first 100 will ship after the new year in early 2024.

If you are unaware of the ever-expanding world of ‘Lil Cinephile, it takes the graphic style and movie-nerd approach of the Cinephile card game and makes it accessible for the beginner movie freak in your home.

This new trilogy follows “A is for Auteur,” an alphabet book written by Cory Everett and Steve Isaacs, and an earlier trilogy that was devoted to film noir, French New Wave and Italian Giallo movies. The first three of the ’Lil Cinephile books, along with the new installments, were written by Everett and illustrated by Julie Olivi.

Customers can buy the three new books individually for $15 or in a $45 box set in a limited-edition cardboard slip case.

“I feel like these are even better than the first three with even wilder color palettes,” Everett told TheWrap. “We really hit our stride creatively.”

IT’S “ELEMENTAL” -- In a city where fire-, water-, land-, and air-residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. Directed by Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Party Cloudy” short) and produced by Denise Ream (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Cars 2”), Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” releases on June 16, 2023. © 2023 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
Read Next
'Elemental' Draws Most Opening Week Views for Any Disney+ Film This Year

And there are more ’Lil Cinephile books coming in 2024. “My First Sci-Fi Movie,” “My First Midnight Movie” and “My First Kung Fu Movie” are all in the works along with “The Wes Anderson Alphabet” and more to be announced.

“I was so blown away by the artwork that Julie was doing for Vol. 2 that it inspired me that we could go even further with the next books, and so we’re getting started on the next series immediately,” Everett said of the new books. “We both feel like our collaboration is just getting started.”

Jon Batiste The Color Purple
Read Next
Jon Batiste Doc 'American Symphony' Acquired by Netflix

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…