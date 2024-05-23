Lionsgate Narrows Fiscal Q4 Loss to $39.5 Million on Boost in TV Production in First Post-Spinoff Earnings

Lionsgate released its first quarterly earnings report since spinning off its studio as a separately traded company, reporting that it cut its loss in half in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 thanks to rising TV production revenue and stronger content library sales.

Some of the top numbers from Thursday’s report:

Cutting the losses: Lionsgate reported $1.11 billion in revenue meeting projections set by Zacks Investment Research. While not out of the red, the company cut its losses by 59% year-over-year from $96.8 million in Q1 2023 to $39.5 million in Q1 2024, equating to a loss of 22 cents per share.

TV Revenue surges, Movie dips: With the strikes behind them, Lionsgate’s TV production segment revenue surged 61% year-over-year to $469.3 million. Along with renewed production, Lionsgate also saw a surge in library revenue to $339 million fueled in part by its recent acquisition of eOne.

This helped offset a 23% drop in motion picture group revenue to $410.6 million amid a sluggish box office at the start of 2024. Media networks revenue had a smaller decrease of 7% to $361.5 million.

Starz slips: That slight media networks decrease came with a small dip in Starz’s subscriber count, with 19.35 million domestic subscribers across all platforms. The premium service had 19.73 million subscribers the previous quarter. Lionsgate attributed the slight drop to the ongoing decline of linear TV, as the number of subscribers on that platform dropped from 7.1 million the previous quarter to 6.76 million.

Lionsgate’s stock closed 2.7% down for the day at $9.48/share, but has seen a 5.5% bump in after-hours trading.

The quarterly earnings report comes a week after Lionsgate Studios debuted as a separately traded company by combining Lionsgate’s studio business with Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SEAC), a special purpose acquisition company. Lionsgate retains an 87% stake in the studio.

But the full separation of the studio and the company won’t be completed until the end of the year, and Lionsgate has announced that a special committee will be formed to handle issues raised by shareholders regarding the split.