Liz Cheney and others torched Tucker Carlson for his friendly visit to Russia as Alexei Navalny, one of the fiercest critics of Russian president Vladimir Putin and leader of the Russian opposition, was reported dead in prison on Friday.

“This is what Putin’s Russia is,” Cheney wrote on X, calling out Carlson. “And you are Putin’s useful idiot.”

Cheney also called out Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and “other Putin-wing Republicans who are working to defeat Ukraine in its struggle for freedom.

This is what Putin’s Russia is, @TuckerCarlson. And you are Putin’s useful idiot. Same with you ⁦@JDVance1⁩ and other Putin-wing Republicans who are working to defeat Ukraine in its struggle for freedom. https://t.co/iqZujULonh — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 16, 2024

Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi also called out Carlson, quoting a video in which the former Fox News host is raving about Russian grocery stores saying, “Has anything ever aged so poorly, so quickly before?”

“If Russia is so great, Tucker Carlson should move there and run for president,” Naomi Biden added.

Has anything ever aged so poorly, so quickly before? If Russia is so great, Tucker Carlson should move there and run for president. https://t.co/NLIj0NOJTB — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 16, 2024

In a clip from the World Government Summit 2024, held on Feb. 12, Carlson, when asked about Navalny and the detaining of journalists and opposition in Russia said, “Every leader kills people.”

“Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people. Sorry,” Carlson continued.

Tucker Carlson, when asked about Alexei Navalny, opposition leaders and journalists in Russia: “Every leader kills people. Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people.”pic.twitter.com/pE4SIKdaIO — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) February 16, 2024

Navalny was reported dead on Friday at 47. He was serving a prison sentence in a notorious Arctic penal colony for offenses many consider to be politically motivated.

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the report on Friday morning saying, “This is of course terrible news that we’re working to confirm.”

“If confirmed, this would be a further sign of Putin’s brutality. Whatever story they tell, let us be clear: Russia is responsible,” Harris added.