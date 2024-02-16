Tucker Carlson, who spent part of the past two weeks in Moscow and interviewed Vladimir Putin, criticized the Russian government after Alexei Navalny was reported dead on Friday saying, “It’s horrifying.”

Carlson gave a statement to the Daily Mail regarding Navalny’s death adding that “The whole thing is barbaric and awful. No decent person would defend it.”

Navalny was reported dead on Friday at 47. He was serving a one-year prison sentence for offenses many consider to be politically motivated.

The news comes just days after Carlson released a controversial interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It remains unclear whether Carlson is still in Moscow after his visit last week.

Additionally, a clip of Carlson speaking at the World Government Summit 2024 on Feb. 12 has been circulating, in which he says “Every leader kills people.”

“Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people. Sorry,” Carlson continued.

Carlson also caught heat after posting a video at a Russian grocery store, in which he said “Coming to a Russian grocery store, the ‘heart of evil,’ and seeing what things cost and how they live, it will radicalize you against our leaders.”

“That’s how I feel, anyway, radicalized. We’re not making any of this up, by the way. At all,” Carlson said in awe of the prices of food.