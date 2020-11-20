Logan Lerman Reteams With Brad Pitt on Sony’s ‘Bullet Train’

Logan Lerman is reteaming with his “Fury” co-star Brad Pitt and joining the cast of action movie “Bullet Train” at Sony Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Andrew Koji round out the rest of the cast.

David Leitch is set to direct the project. Zak Olkewicz wrote the script for the film, which is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka. Leitch and Kelly McCormick (“Atomic Blonde”) will produce the film through their company 87North, alongside Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick. Brittany Morrissey is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are the executive producers on the project.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the project is described as a contained thriller in the vein of “Speed” and “Non-Stop” and centers on a group of assassins.

Logan Lerman can currently be seen in “Hunters” on Amazon, in which he stars opposite Al Pacino. The show has been picked up for a second season and will shoot next year. Previously Logan starred opposite Brad Pitt in David Ayer’s World War II film “Fury” and played the lead in Stephen Chbosky’s film “The Perks of Being A Wallflower.” His other credits include Jim Mangold’s “3:10 To Yuma” alongside Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah” and the title character in the “Percy Jackson” franchise. He will next be seen alongside Elisabeth Moss, Odessa Young and Michael Stuhlbarg in Josephine Decker’s film “Shirley.” Lerman is also producing numerous film projects with his producing partner Jonathan Schwartz.

Lerman is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP.

