Emmy Russell, granddaughter of late country singer Loretta Lynn, showed off her writing and singing skills in her “American Idol” audition on Sunday, earning the praise of judge Katy Perry who told her she’s “got the gift.”

The singing competition series debut its 21st season on Feb. 19. Among the long line of Week 2 tryouts on Sunday was Russell, who at first was a bit bashful about mentioning the celebrity in her family lineage.

“She’s one of the biggest country music singers of all time, but to me she’s just my grandma,” Russell said. “Growing up on the bus and all that was very normal to me.”

The Nashville native then performed her original work “Skinny,” which details her battle with an eating disorder. It solidified her ticket to Hollywood.

“You are an A+ songwriter,” Perry said. “So is your grandma. You got the gift.”

The pop star and judge continued: “I don’t think you need to compare yourself to what grandma was. You’re totally different. You shouldn’t give yourself all that pressure.”

Best known for iconic country tracks like “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl” and “Fist City,” Lynn had a 70-year-long music career in which she birthed several No. 1 hit singles and sold more than 45 million albums globally. The Country Music Hall of Famer died at age 90 on Oct. 4, 2022.

Lynn’s daughter and Russell’s mother, Patsy Russell, also went into the music business, making up one-half of the group The Lynns with her twin sister Peggy Lynn.

Season 22 of “American Idol” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. PST/EST on ABC.