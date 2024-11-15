‘Love Actually’ Director Hopes Hugh Grant Moves Past Late-Career ‘Psychopath’ Roles to Do Another Rom-Com

“He had to work harder in my movies when he was pretending to be nice,” Richard Curtis jokes

Hugh Grant and Richard Curtis collaborated on "Love Actually" and "Notting Hill" (Credit: Getty Images)
Hugh Grant and Richard Curtis collaborated on "Love Actually" and "Notting Hill" (Credit: Getty Images)

“Love Actually” director Richard Curtis said his longtime leading man Hugh Grant is probably having an easier time playing recent “psychopath” roles than in the romantic comedies they used to collaborate on.

Curtis referenced Grant’s recent roles, such as his sinister, older gentleman in his latest film “Heretic.” “With regard to Hugh now, no acting required. He was always a scoundrel,” he said in an interview with the AP out Thursday. “He had to work harder in my movies when he was pretending to be nice. Now he’s a self-evident psychopath.”

In his latest horror-thriller, Grant plays Mr. Reed, a reclusive Englishman. When approached by two young female Mormon missionaries at his doorstep, the trio engage in a conversation about faith that spins into something much more violent and perverse.

Read Next
‘Heretic’ Ending Explained: Filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods on That Slippery Conclusion

Curtis said that for over a decade, no one took any risks with Grant, but he finds it “lovely” that the actor has carved out a new niche for himself in the later stages of his career. 

The two worked together on romantic comedies like “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Notting Hill” and “Love Actually.” However, the Emmy Award-winning director said he would still like to see Grant return to the charming, rom-com roles of his earlier years. 

“I hope he does one or two movies more in line with what we used to do,” the filmmaker shared. “He’s a very interesting older man. But I’m loving his current tendency to kill people.”

When asked about the staying power of his own films, Curtis said he was “a bit puzzled by it.” The director presumed that perhaps something about his sharp, candid jokes allows audiences to resonate with the heart of his work.

Richard Curtis attends the "Ticket To Paradise" World Film Premiere in London
Read Next
'Love Actually' Director Richard Curtis Says His Films' Portrayal of Women, Lack of Diversity Was 'Stupid and Wrong'

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments