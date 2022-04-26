“Love, Victor” is being added to Disney+.

The upcoming third season of the teen coming-of-age drama, will be available on Disney+ and Hulu beginning June 15, along with Seasons 1 and 2, a source with knowledge of the move confirmed to TheWrap.

“Love, Victor” was originally developed for Disney+ but was moved to Hulu after Disney worried that some of the themes explored in the show, such as alcohol use and teen sexuality, might not belong on the family friendly streamer. It was the second project to be moved to Hulu for similar reasons, following the Zoe Kravitz-led “High Fidelity” reimagining, which was canceled after one season.

The series is set in the same world as the film “Love, Simon” (which is based on the novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli). It stars Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar, a teen from a half Puerto Rican, half Colombian-American family, trying to navigate his sexuality after moving to a new city with his conservative, religious parents. As he struggles, Victor reaches out to Simon for help.

In Season 2, Victor dealt with the aftermath of coming out to his family and friends, while exploring his new love life with boyfriend Benji (played by George Sear). Just when he thinks he has it all figured out, Victor’s life is complicated yet again with a new love interest.

Nick Robinson reprises his role as Simon throughout the series, which also stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

Season 1 originally premiered June 17, 2020, followed by Season 2 a year later.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who co-wrote the 2018 film “Love, Simon,” serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Variety first reported the news.

Drew Taylor contributed to this report.