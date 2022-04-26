“The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight,” a new YA romance feature from the producers of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise is heading to Netflix.

Based on the book of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith, the film follows complete strangers Hadley and Oliver, who find themselves falling for each other on a flight from New York to London, only to get separated when they land. Despite the low probability of reconnecting in a city as big as London, the bond forged on the flight spurs them toward reunion, motivated by the hope that their missed connection is a shot at love. The search will not only reward Hadley and Oliver, but will prove whether it was fate or misfortune that got between them.

The romantic comedy cast includes Haley Lu Richardson (”Unpregnant,” “Five Feet Apart”), Ben Hardy (“6 Underground”), Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place,” “She-Hulk”), Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), Dexter Fletcher (“Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels”) and Sally Phillips (“Bridget Jones’s Diary”).

The film adaptation follows in the footsteps of Netflix’s previous projects with ACE Entertainment, including all three “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films as well as the upcoming book to screen adaptation “Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between,” also written by Smith and slated for release this summer.

Vanessa Caswill (“Little Women” miniseries) directs the adaptation, with the script by screenwriter Katie Lovejoy (“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”) based on Smith’s novel.

Matt Kaplan produced the feature through ACE Entertainment. Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen and Aubrey Bendix oversaw the project for ACE.