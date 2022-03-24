‘Along for the Ride’ Throws Off Cool Summer Vibes in First Trailer From Netflix (Video)

Sarah Dessen fans, brace yourselves. The adaptation for “Along for the Ride” is here.

Netflix dropped a first-look trailer for the young adult book to movie adaptation, which stars newcomers as well as old familiar faces.

“I never really had a chance to be a kid,” says Auden (Emma Pasarow) in the opening sequence. “I spent most of my time in my mom’s world.”

After splitting time between divorced parents and living mostly with her mom, Auden is going to spend her last summer before college with her dad and his new wife in the small beach town of Colby. When she meets Eli (Belmont Cameli), who shares her affinity for insomnia, the two develop a close bond during their nocturnal adventures.

Based on the novel by Sarah Dessen, “Along for the Ride” is directed and written by Sofia Alvarez, who also brought us “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You.”

The film also stars Kate Bosworth as Auden’s father’s new wife, Dermot Mulroney as Auden’s father and Andie MacDowell as Auden’s mother. Other cast members include Laura Kaiuki, Marcus Scribner, Genevieve Hannelius, Samia Finnerty, Ricardo Hurtado and Paul Karmiyran

Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman produced the film and executive producers are Screen Arcade’s Alyssa Rodrigues, Sian McArthyr and Erika Hampson.

“Along for the Ride” lands on Netflix April 22.