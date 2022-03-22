“Grace and Frankie” Season 7, “The Final Episodes” has a premiere date. On Tuesday, Netflix announced the show’s final run will drop on Friday, April 29.

“Grace and Frankie” first premiered in 2015, and will span, by the end of its run, 94 episodes. The plot follows Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands leave them for each other.

Brand new teaser art for the show, which dropped Tuesday, showed the pair of friends on the beach, staring off into the sunset.

“Grace and Frankie” teaser art (Netflix)

The first four episodes of the final season hit Netflix on Aug. 13, 2021. Part 2 will span 11 episodes.

“Grace and Frankie” was created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, who also serves as showrunners and executive producers. Other EPs include Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. The show is produced by Skydance Television.

Alongside Fonda and Tomlin, the series stars Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Peter Cambor, Lindsey Kraft, Marsha Mason, Tim Bagley, Peter Gallagher and Christine Woods.