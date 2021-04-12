Lucy Liu Joins ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ in Villain Role

Lucy Liu has joined the cast of New Line/DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” the company announced on Monday.

Liu will play the villainous Kalypso, a second daughter of Atlas and sister to Hespera, played by Helen Mirren. Liu is the latest addition to the cast, which includes “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler, who the wrap exclusively reported will appear in an as-yet-undisclosed role that will be key to the story.

The sequel to New Line and DC Comics’ acclaimed 2019 film “Shazam!,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “Shazam!” is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Asher Angel returns as Billy, with Zachary Levi once again playing the kid-at-heart superhero alter ego Shazam, bestowed with the powers of six gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury. While Shazam is a formidable champion, Billy Batson is still just a kid trying to navigate high school while learning how to use these powers.

David F. Sandberg is returning to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden. Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company. “Shazam” is based on the DC character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.

“Shazam!” was the No. 1 film worldwide on its opening weekend in 2019, going on earn over $366 million worldwide on a relatively modest budget for a superhero film. The film, which also starred Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong and Djimon Hounsou, earned an ‘A’ CinemaScore with audiences and a stellar 90% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score.

Liu recently starred in the Marc Cherry’s dark comedic series “Why Women Kill” and co-starred for seven seasons on CBS’ highly praised drama “Elementary” alongside Jonny Lee Miller. Other memorable television roles include the critically acclaimed “Southland” and the Emmy-winning “Ally McBeal” for which she earned both an Emmy and SAG nomination. On the film side, Liu recently starred in the hit Netflix rom-com “Set It Up” with Taye Diggs, Zoey Deutch and Glenn Powell. Liu is also known for her performances in the blockbuster “Charlie’s Angels” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” “Kill Bill,” “Chicago,” “Lucky Number Slevin,” “The Man With The Iron Fists” and many more.

Lucy Liu is repped by Framework Entertainment, ICM Partners, and Schreck Rose.

“Shazam! Fury of the God” will be released on June 2, 2023.