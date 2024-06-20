‘M3GAN’ Spin-Off ‘Soulm8te’ to Hit Theaters in 2026

Universal Pictures will release Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s “M3GAN” spin-off “Soulm8te” on Jan. 2, 2026, the studio announced on Thursday.

The erotic thriller from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse expands the android-horror universe with director Kate Dolan.

The official logline is as follows: “A man acquires an artificially intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.”

Inspired by the classic erotic thrillers of the 1990s, “Soulm8te” is directed by Dolan, the award-winning writer-director of the 2021 indie horror film “You Are Not My Mother.” The film is produced by Atomic Monster’s James Wan (“Saw,” “Insidious” and “The Conjuring” franchises) and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum (“Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “The Black Phone,” “Halloween” franchise), who together produced 2023’s “M3GAN,” which earned more than $180 million worldwide.

From a story by Wan, Ingrid Bisu (“Malignant”) and Rafael Jordan (“Salvage Marines”), the screenplay is by Dolan and Jordan. “Soulm8te” is executive produced Bisu and by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Atomic Monster.