Built in Brentwood in 1929, Marilyn Monroe’s last home is set to be torn down, according to media reports. The current owner is in the early stages of having Monroe’s one-story Spanish colonial hacienda-style home demolished as its landmark status remains in limbo. But the L.A. Department of Building and Safety has yet to issue a formal grant, according to reports from outlets including the L.A. Times.

Monroe bought the home in 1962 for $75,000 — its current owner purchased it for $7.25 million.

Despite its clear significance to Hollywood history, the four-bedroom and three-bathroom-home wasn’t previously nominated to be given landmark status, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of City Planning told the L.A. Times. However, a 2013 evaluation of the home identified it as “potentially significant for its association with Marilyn Monroe” and an eligibility list noted that “more research” was needed.

This is the same home where the Hollywood star’s body was found the morning of Aug. 4, 1962 after she’d overdosed on sleeping pills. She bought the home on her own at the age of 36, following her third marriage. She named it “Cursum Perficio,” which translates to “My Journey Ends Here” in Latin.

The New York Post was the first to report the news.

The house sits in a cul-de-sac, blocked by gates, coming equipped with a swimming pool and including a formal living room, a fireplace, an office and a family room. Other interior details include wood beams and a skylight ceiling in the kitchen.