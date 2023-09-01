Hollywood Loses 17,000 Jobs in August Amid Double Strike

Hollywood’s historic double strike by the Writers’ Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA is starting to have an impact on the United States labor market.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August employment report, the motion picture and sound recording industries fell to 437,600 in August, a loss of 16,800 jobs, “reflecting strike activity.”

Telecommunications and broadcasting and content providers each lost 3,600 jobs during the month for a total of 637,7oo and 348,800, respectively. Meanwhile, publishing industries added 4,100 jobs for a total of 933,400.

The WGA strike started on May 2, while the SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14.

Overall, the U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs for the month, topping the 170,000 jobs forecast by Refinitiv economists, led by the health care (+71,00o), leisure and hospitality (+40,000), social assistance (26,000) and construction sectors (22,000). Performing arts, spectator sports and related industries saw a gain of 4,900 jobs for a total of 538,800 for the month.

The unemployment rate climbed to 3.8% from 3.5% – reflecting an increase in Americans entering the labor market – and workers’ average hourly earnings rose 4.3% in August from a year earlier, down from 4.4% in July.

BLS also revised its June and July gains to 105,000, down 80,000 from its earlier figure, and 157,000, down 30,000 from the initial report.

