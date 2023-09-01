The first layoffs in the history of the Texas Tribune, the award-winning outlet renowned for its coverage of the Uvalde shootings, raised concerns about sustaining growth within nonprofit journalism. Cuts at Latino media nonprofit Futuro amplified those worries. But analysts say while certain aspects of the nonprofit journalism model need to evolve in order for these publications to survive, the future isn’t all doom and gloom.

With local news-gathering in crisis and as the digital media struggles with the end of Buzzfeed News and the bankruptcy of Vice, many have looked to nonprofit journalism as a beacon of hope for those wishing to see journalism thrive.