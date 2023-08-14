Is Crisis PR Whiz Risa Heller Ready to Take On Hollywood?

A flattering profile of tech grifter Elizabeth Holmes in the New York Times. The messy exit of Jeff Shell from NBCUniversal. And a standoff with Variety over a story about a supposedly globetrotting Jeff Zucker purportedly hell-bent on buying CNN.

Hollywood and media was buzzing about all those stories and the person they all have in common is crisis public relations expert Risa Heller, who represented the principal in all of them.

That’s all the more impressive for someone who lives on the opposite side of the country. But with her rising West Coast profile, Heller, CEO of an eponymous New York-based crisis