Is Crisis PR Whiz Risa Heller Ready to Take On Hollywood?

The New York-based crisis communications expert has steered top entertainment execs through messy situations

Diane Haithman
Risa Heller and some of her recent clients.
Risa Heller's profile in Silicon Valley and Hollywood is on the rise, despite living on the opposite coast from California. (Image: Christopher T. Smith/TheWrap/Getty Images)

A flattering profile of tech grifter Elizabeth Holmes in the New York Times. The messy exit of Jeff Shell from NBCUniversal. And a standoff with Variety over a story about a supposedly globetrotting Jeff Zucker purportedly hell-bent on buying CNN.

Hollywood and media was buzzing about all those stories and the person they all have in common is crisis public relations expert Risa Heller, who represented the principal in all of them.

That’s all the more impressive for someone who lives on the opposite side of the country. But with her rising West Coast profile, Heller, CEO of an eponymous New York-based crisis

