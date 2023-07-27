Jeff Zucker, ‘Baffled’ and ‘Stunned’ by Variety Article, Asks for Retraction | Exclusive

Available to WrapPRO members

Variety faces fierce backlash over Tatiana Siegel’s article that claimed Zucker has been gearing up to acquire CNN

jeff-zucker
Getty Images

WrapPRO is free this week. See the inside scoops, expert analysis and exclusive data subscribers get daily. Click here for more information.

Former CNN president Jeff Zucker has requested a retraction for a Variety report that characterized him as desperate to acquire the network, an individual close to Zucker told TheWrap.

Variety is facing intense backlash in response to a report published Tuesday by executive editor Tatiana Siegel that claimed Zucker has spent the last year courting billionaires to secure funding in an effort to purchase CNN.

A Zucker confidant noted that the former CNN chief is “more baffled than angry” with the claims made in the report.

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.