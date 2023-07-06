LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: David Zaslav, Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery speaks during the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Why Selling CNN Won’t Be Easy for Warner Bros. Discovery | Analysis

by | July 6, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Experts warn that a potential sale faces various hurdles, including a challenging regulatory environment and the industrywide decline in linear television

CNN is not for sale, David Zaslav has insisted.

But analysts warn that the CEO of debt-laden Warner Bros. Discovery may not have much choice but to try to sell the asset, however attached to the network he may be. The real question: How hard will it be to get a deal?

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

