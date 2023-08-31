As CNN races to catch up with the streaming world, its strategy in launching CNN Max — more than a year after the failure of CNN+ — will be a hat trick: offer news on its main subscription platform while preserving as much of its fast-declining linear audience as possible.

The pressing need to get CNN into the streaming space is obvious. Competitors like Fox News have already begun building an audience on their own streaming services. And adding news to the Max platform gives Warner Bros. Discovery a significant leg up over competitors like Netflix and Disney+, which currently do not carry live news at all.