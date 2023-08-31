The CNN Max Dilemma: Streaming Launch Could Leave CNN Cable Business Behind

Available to WrapPRO members

Live-streamed news content “will make Max more valuable,” one analyst told TheWrap, but it could come at the expense of the linear network

and
CNN on Max

As CNN races to catch up with the streaming world, its strategy in launching CNN Max — more than a year after the failure of CNN+ — will be a hat trick: offer news on its main subscription platform while preserving as much of its fast-declining linear audience as possible.

The pressing need to get CNN into the streaming space is obvious. Competitors like Fox News have already begun building an audience on their own streaming services. And adding news to the Max platform gives Warner Bros. Discovery a significant leg up over competitors like Netflix and Disney+, which currently do not carry live news at all.

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.