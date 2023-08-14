CNN has announced a sweeping overhaul of its TV lineup, giving weekend anchor and political correspondent Abby Phillip a 10 p.m. slot from New York, with legal analyst Laura Coates taking over at 11 from Washington.

CNN chief White House correspondent Phil Mattingly joins “CNN This Morning” along Poppy Harlow, while chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt will anchor “Early Start.” CNN also added a new 3 p.m. ET show anchored by chief investigative correspondent Pamela Brown.

“By expanding the range and depth of our programming lineup across multiple dayparts, we are strengthening our reporting excellence throughout the schedule, elevating our ability to tell great stories across platforms, and doubling down on CNN’s position as the most trusted name in news,” CNN leadership said in a statement.

The network is also shaking up its weekend lineup, with Victor Blackwell anchoring “First of All” on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET. Chris Wallace will host a new weekly show at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday in addition to “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” And Manu Raju, CNN’s chief congressional correspondent, will anchor “Inside Politics Sunday” at 11 a.m. ET.

Christiane Amanpour will “bring her perspective and experience as CNN’s chief international anchor to both global and US stories,” for a Saturday program at 11 a.m. ET.

“One of CNN’s key differentiators is our deep roster of experienced journalists, reporters and storytellers,” wrote the CNN leadership team–Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling–in a statement. “Many joined CNN early in their careers and have grown with the network throughout the years.”

Notably, the network said that Alisyn Camerota will be out of the anchor chair and will “will focus on reporting for CNN’s long-form unit, specifically on forthcoming episodes for ‘The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.‘”

The lineup changes come just two months after CEO Christ Licht was ousted from the network following a tumultuous tenure after taking the reigns from Jeff Zucker in April 2022.