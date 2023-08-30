New CNN CEO Addresses TV Journalism Disruption in Note to Staff: ‘I See Opportunity’

Newly announced CNN CEO Mark Thompson acknowledged that TV journalism is in “peak disruption” in his first note to the staff, but stressed his aim to not only survive but thrive in this new era as he takes the reins of the cable network.

“We face pressure from every direction – structural, political, cultural, you name it,” the former New York Times Company CEO said. “Like many other media organizations, CNN has recently felt some of the uncertainty and heartache that comes with all of that.”

Thompson stressed that, given his experience, he’s keen on not only getting CNN through this particularly rough media patch, but coming out ahead.

“There’s no magic wand that I or anyone else can wield to make this disruption go away,” he continued. “But what I can say is that where others see threat, I see opportunity – especially given CNN’s great brand and the strength of its journalism.”

The new CEO, who formally begins the job on Oct. 9, also said he values collaboration, signaling he doesn’t intend to bark orders. “It won’t be my plan that wins the day but our plan, the plan we devise and implement together.”

Thompson also thanked the interim team who has been running CNN since CEO Chris Licht was fired — Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, David Leavy and Eric Sherling — and the quartet released their own memo to staff saying they’re committed to a smooth transition and praising Thompson as “a journalist first and foremost.”

“As an interim leadership team, we remain committed to making this transition period as smooth as possible, and look forward to working with Mark to take this great organization to the next level,” the four said in a statement. “For the last few months our goal has been to remove barriers, refocus on the unparalleled journalism the organization produces every day, and move CNN confidently forward. Thanks again for all that you do to make CNN the most influential news organization in the world.”

Thompson’s hiring comes three months after Licht was fired, and shortly before CNN is due to launch CNN Max, the cable network’s second stab at entering the streaming world. This time, CNN Max will be integrated into the existing Max app and will focus heavily on news programming instead of expanding into lifestyle. The CNN Max beta launches Sept. 27.

Read Thompson’s full note to staff below.