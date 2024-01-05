Mark Cuban is game for a debate with Elon Musk on X over DEI as the two trade barbs on the social media platform.

Cuban, the entrepreneur owner of the Dallas Mavericks and star of reality TV show “Shark Tank,” engaged in a debate with Musk on Wednesday which has since continued over their differing positions on DEI initiatives.

After Cuban challenged a post from Musk which read: “Discrimination on the basis of race, which DEI does, is literally the definition of racism,” the owner of X continued to point the finger at the Cuban.

“Cool, so when should we expect to see a short white/Asian women on the Mavs?” Musk replied to Cuban’s extensive explanation of DEI.

The Mavericks owner replied, “DEI does not mean you dont hire on merit. Of course you hire based on merit.”

Since this seems to be the most common response. let me address it.



Diversity – means you expand the possible pool of candidates as widely as you can. Once you have identified the candidates, you… https://t.co/skzZ5yswFD — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 5, 2024

Cuban continued to explain that diversity includes expanding “the possible pool of candidates as widely as you can. Once you have identified the candidates, you HIRE THE PERSON YOU BELIEVE IS THE BEST.”

“What makes the whole ‘what about the players’ comment ridiculous is that it’s presumes that all positions are hired based on some quantitative rather than subjective version of merit,” Cuban continued. “They aren’t.”

“DEI also does not mean you can’t fire someone if you made a mistake,” Cuban added.

The Maverick’s owner also acknowledged critics who said he was virtue signaling saying, “I wrote this on @x because I knew very well that almost everyone on here would disagree with me.”

“I don’t virtue signal,” Cuban concluded. “I want people to challenge my positions. I want to have engaging discussions that help me learn.”