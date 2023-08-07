Mark Zuckerberg Knocks X Livestream as Not ‘Reliable’ for Elon Musk Cage Fight

The Meta CEO said that he’s “not holding my breath” the fight will happen

Mark Zuckerberg has taken shots at X following Elon Musk’s announcement the pair’s upcoming cage match will be live-streamed on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk posted on his own platform Sunday. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Zuckerberg quickly fired back to the post using his own recently launched X competitor, Threads. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

The Meta CEO also responded to a post from Musk saying that he’s been lifting weights throughout the day to prepare for the fight. “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Not holding my breath.”

Zuckerberg said no matter the outcome, he will continue to compete with people who train because “I love this sport.”

Even during a time when multiple billionaires have launched their personal rockets into space, Zuckerberg and Musk’s proposed cage match has been an especially odd chapter in tech history. What started as a joke first began in June when rumors were circulating that Meta was building a X competitor. After an X user brought up Musk’s martial arts abilities, Musk responded, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

The “joke” has only spiraled from there, blurring the lines between jest and reality. When UFC president Dana White spoke to the two billionaires, he said they were “absolutely dead serious” about facing off in a Las Vegas UFC octagon. Zuckerberg has even constructed an octagon in his backyard to train, a move that frustrated his wife Priscilla Chan.

White said that he would charge $100 for the pay-per-view event and that he believes the fight could “triple” the money made during 2017’s Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight. That historic standoff made $600 million in revenue.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that’s ever been done,” White told TMZ Live.

